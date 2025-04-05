82% of businesses see recruitment gains with dog-friendly offices – experts explore why

With 59% of people in England owning a dog, return to office mandates aren’t as simple as switching back to full-time office work. Office experts Instant Offices explore how dog-friendly offices could be the key to easing this transition.

Driven by the increased number of return-to-office mandates, search demand for ‘dog-friendly offices’ has risen by 414% in the last month. What was once a workplace novelty is growing in demand as more consider taking their dogs to work at least some of the time. With an estimated 3.2 million households in the UK welcoming a new pet during the lockdowns when remote working was the norm, employees were able to adjust their daily schedules to accommodate their pets’ needs.

Now, as more businesses enforce return-to-office mandates, many employees face the challenge of transitioning to office life and adjusting pet care schedules, which can be a significant source of stress contributing to the resistance many workers feel toward returning to the office.

This is where dog-friendly offices can make a difference. By allowing employees to bring their pets to work, companies can help employees maintain the flexibility they have while working from home and ensure they can continue caring for their pets without disrupting their work-life balance. This approach not only makes the office environment more welcoming but also acknowledges the shift in employee needs post-pandemic, helping businesses retain talent and encourage a smoother transition to hybrid or in-person work.

The Benefits of Dog-Friendly Offices:

1. Comfort and Convenience for Employees

For many people, their dog is not just a pet but a family member. As we’ve seen with the rise in search demand for ‘dog-friendly offices,’ employees are increasingly seeking environments where they can bring their dogs to work. In fact, during peak remote working 66% of people say they’d be more motivated to come into the office if they were allowed to bring their pets with them.

2. Increased Employee Engagement and Retention

The pandemic dramatically shifted what employees value in the workplace. Flexibility, work-life balance, and perks like dog-friendly policies have emerged as key concerns for employees. According to studies, 82% of businessesthat adopted dog-friendly policies in 2022 reported positive impacts on recruitment and retention. With many employees still grappling with the idea of returning to office life, companies that offer the flexibility to bring pets to work can stand out in the competitive job market.

3. Enhanced Well-being and Reduced Stress for all Employees

Studies have long shown that pets have a calming effect on their owners. In a work environment, the presence of dogs can reduce stress levels, foster better mental health, and increase overall happiness among employees. A relaxed and content workforce is a more productive one. Having dogs in the office allows employees to take short breaks to walk or interact with their pets, which can be a great way to recharge, refocus, and enhance their creativity throughout the day.

Helen Godliman, Head of HR operations at The Instant Group comments “Many companies are finding it challenging to bring employees back to the office as workers prioritise flexbility and work-life balance. Insisting on rigid returns can risk burnout and harm retention. The key is creating a flexible, people-first structure that blends in-office collaboration with remote freedom, fostering productivity and wellbeing.”

“Getting employees back to the office isn’t just about mandates – it’s about meeting their needs. Companies that embrace hybrid models and prioritise meaningful in-office experiences will see stronger engagement, better retention, and a workplace culture that thrives on balance.”

By embracing dog-friendly policies, businesses can promote a culture of care and flexibility, which is a crucial aspect of successfully implementing hybrid and office work models.