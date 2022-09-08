3 out of 4 Wealth Managers and IFAs Expect to Increase Their Exposure to Cryptocurrencies, according to HANetf’s Digital Assets & Crypto Review Survey

HANetf, Europe’s first independent white-label ETF and ETC platform, and leading provider of thematic ETFs, and crypto and commodity ETCs, has published its first Digital Assets & Crypto Review, covering the first half of 2022.

The review contains an in-depth analysis of recent developments in the world of digital assets, including articles written by experts covering topics such as how the bear market impacts Bitcoin miners, what the collapse of Terra Luna means for cryptocurrencies, and what we can expect as we venture into the Metaverse.

As part of the Digital Assets & Crypto Review, HANetf also conducted an extensive survey, which was circulated to wealth managers and IFAs across Europe.

The results of the survey indicated that 75% of respondents expect to increase their exposure to cryptocurrencies over the next 12 months, with Bitcoin being the favoured coin by a strong margin.

Furthermore, over half the respondents anticipate a stricter regulatory environment for digital assets and cryptocurrencies over the next three years. According to experts in the crypto field, clearer and firmer regulations should be a welcome change for investors, as it would potentially bring greater stability to a notoriously volatile market.1

Throughout the first half of 2022, HANetf launched three new crypto ETCs on the Swiss Stock Exchange, SIX; MATICetc – ETC Group Physical Polygon (MTCE), ATOMetc – ETC Group Physical Cosmos (ATME), and AVAXetc – ETC Group Physical Avalanche (EVAL). In addition to this, HANetf also listed two new crypto ETCs on Deutsch Börse XETRA: XRPetc – ETC Group Physical XRP (GXRP) and UNIetc – ETC Group Physical Uniswap (USWA).

These new products bring the total number of ETCs on the HANetf platform to 14. HANetf is a leading provider of crypto ETCs, and recently announced its plans to extend its white label product platform capabilities to cryptocurrency ETCs. Read more: Press Release | HANetf expands its white label crypto ETC and ETP capabilities Furthermore, in 2022, HANetf launched Europe’s first Metaverse ETF, ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF, which provides exposure to companies that have business operations connected to the Metaverse, such as in the field of augmented and virtual reality, 3D graphics, semiconductors, high-speed wireless communications, online gaming, video streaming, blockchain technologies including NFTs and digital land, and connected cloud, and file and data storage.2

Following this, in May, HANetf announced that it was partnering with Grayscale Investments, to launch Grayscale’s first European ETF: Grayscale Future of Finance UCITS ETF (GFOF). The fund provides exposure to companies at the intersection of finance, technology, and digital assets, comprising the future of the digital economy.3

Hector McNeil, co-CEO and co-Founder of HANetf comments: “We are thrilled to be publishing the HANetf Digital Assets & Crypto Review, giving investors an in-depth look at the latest developments in the world of digital assets and cryptocurrencies. As the survey results in the Review show, investors are increasingly interested in cryptoassets, despite the especially volatile start to this year. At HANetf we believe that providing timely and high-quality research and content is a must for any ETP issuer today. The Digital Assets & Crypto Review will sit alongside the Thematic Review, and the Monthly Reports we publish for each of our ETPs, as vital reading for any investor.”