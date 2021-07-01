Join ARC at today’s MPS webinar

Join us today at 10am for an in-depth discussion about MPS, reflecting on some lessons learned from 2020, the performance of discretionary managers, and finding integrity and knowledge in MPS in the current financial market.

Click here to register and hear from experts in the space, including Chris Curtis, part of the business development team at ARC.

Prior to joining ARC, Chris spent close to 7 years at a Jersey based financial services provider in the Portfolio Management & Investment Team. He sat on the Investment Committee with specific responsibility for portfolio management, client reporting and trade execution. Chris passed CFA Level I in 2014 but is not currently a candidate for Level II.

Chris joined ARC’s Research Team in 2010 and was responsible for the Suggestus.com research platform from its launch, as well as discretionary investment manager research and assessment. In 2020, Chris joined ARC’s London Consulting & Advisory Team to promote the services of the ARC Group to a UK and International audience.

Register now to hear Chris talk through some important topics, such as:

Drivers of return in multi asset land (value vs growth, UK vs international)

Who is responsible for the client outcome in MPS on platform solutions

Is ESG/ethical profiling for clients harder than for the investment side

What is a fair fee and what is value for money

Click here to register for the MPS webinar >>