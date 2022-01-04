Total Wealth Planning becomes third adviser acquisition for One Four Nine group

New independent financial advice and fund management group One Four Nine Group has acquired Surrey-based Chartered Financial Planning firm Total Wealth Planning (TWP)

This announcement swiftly follows the group’s inaugural acquisitions in October of Charter Financial Planning and Rice Whatmough Crozier.

New nationwide, independent financial advice and fund management firm One Four Nine Group has completed its third acquisition with the purchase of Total Wealth Planning (TWP). The acquisition, which expands One Four Nine Group’s geographical footprint, adds a further 12 staff members to the Group and £240million AUM, bringing the total Group AUM to more than £540million.

The Total Wealth Planning team have amassed an impressive 100 years of experience in financial planning, offering a full suite of services to investors based in the South of England. The acquisition brings more than 1000 clients (both direct clients and clients on TWP’s digital advice platform, i2day, launched in 2016) under the One Four Nine Group umbrella and is the latest development in an ambitious growth plan as One Four Nine’s management team seek to grow organically as well as through other acquisitions in the future.

Gabrielle Beaumont, Managing Director at One Four Nine Group commented: “Total Wealth Planning is an innovative business with an excellent team and we are thrilled to add their impressive skills and capabilities to One Four Nine Group. I have been working with the TWP team for a number of months now through the acquisition process and believe their people are a natural fit for One Four Nine given their dynamic and collegiate business values. We look forward to helping them do what they do best – looking after their clients’ financial interests.”

One Four Nine is building a nationwide, independent financial advice and fund management group primarily targeting accountancy firms and other professional services firms that own or have a joint venture with financial advice firms, as well as standalone advisory firms that reflect the collaborative, innovative and professional values of the Group. This includes financial advice firms experienced in recommending tax efficient alternative investments* or those advisers looking to access this part of the advice spectrum who may not have had the infrastructure or confidence to do so previously.