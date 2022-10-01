Research reveals that a 4-day working week is one of the most popular demands in the workplace. The research, undertaken by Lensa, looked at US search trends to investigate what the most popular demands are in the workspace.

Top 10 most popular demands in the workplace in the US:

Rank Benefit Annual Google searches 1 Remote working 487600 2 4 day work week 192200 3 Employee assistance programmes 164100 4 Signing on bonus 139800 5 Employee resource groups 84300 6 Career development 80400 7 Hybrid working 51700 8 Smart office 49600 9 401k contributions 36900 10 Employee discounts 34500

Remote working – 487,600 searches

The pandemic shows a widespread shift to remote working for many employees across many industries. This has led to the revelation that many people can work just as effectively from home. On top of this, people have also noticed the benefits of working from home: comfort, flexibility, a reduction in commute, and being able to spend more time with family. Employees are now asking if remote working can become a new norm, or at least, an option for those employees who it suits.

Four Day Work Week – 192,200 searches

Not only do employees value flexibility when it comes to remote working, but many employees are now suggesting that they can be just as productive working four days a week as they are currently working at five. The pandemic left many employees thinking about what they value in their lives and caused many to rethink their current work-life balance. For many, it is more important than ever to take extra time with friends and loved ones as the world is a truly unpredictable place.

Employee Assistance Programmes – 164,100 searches

Employee assistance programs are confidential services for employees that aim to help them with any issues that might impact their performance or well-being. These programs usually involve assessments and counselling and are delivered at no cost to the employee. By supporting employees through poor mental or physical health, well-being issues, or personal issues, employees become happier and healthier and feel valued and supported by their organization.

Signing on Bonus – 139,800 searches

A signing bonus is a one-time payment made to a new employee when they first start working at a new company, as an incentive to join that company. Signing on bonuses are often intended to attract more employees to a given job, making the compensation package for that job more attractive. Signing on bonuses saw 139,800 searches in the US over the last year.

Employee Resource Groups – 84,300 searches

Employee resource groups are groups of employees who join together in their workplace based on shared characteristics or life experiences. ERGs are generally based on providing support, enhancing career development, and contributing to personal development in the work environment.

Further Insights: