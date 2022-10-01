Research reveals that a 4-day working week is one of the most popular demands in the workplace. The research, undertaken by Lensa, looked at US search trends to investigate what the most popular demands are in the workspace.
|
Rank
|
Benefit
|
Annual Google searches
|
1
|
Remote working
|
487600
|
2
|
4 day work week
|
192200
|
3
|
Employee assistance programmes
|
164100
|
4
|
Signing on bonus
|
139800
|
5
|
Employee resource groups
|
84300
|
6
|
Career development
|
80400
|
7
|
Hybrid working
|
51700
|
8
|
Smart office
|
49600
|
9
|
401k contributions
|
36900
|
10
|
Employee discounts
|
34500
-
Menopause Leave saw a 1,300% Year on Year increase.
-
Free office coffee is the least desired employee benefit with 110 searches.
-
Tips on how to ask your employer for better workplace benefits.