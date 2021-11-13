X

4 in 5 pension holders say they lack the confidence to manage their own pension pot

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
November 13, 2021
in News
New poll highlights lack of pension knowledge and apprehension around planning for retirement

A new survey reveals that three quarters (75%) of UK pension holders feel that they lack the confidence  to manage their own pension pots without professional help or advice.

The new study of 1,612 UK adults with a workplace or private pension for independent personal finance website NerdWallet also reveals a widespread poor financial planning for retirement, with  83% of pension holders saying that they do not know what pension contributions they should be making to generate the retirement income they want to live on later in life. A further 64% of respondents said that they do not even know who their pension provider is – with only 30% saying that their employer has clearly communicated how their workplace pension works.

Despite a lack of knowledge and confidence in financial planning for retirement, 80% of respondents had not sought out advice on their pension from an independent financial adviser. A further 89% also said that they are less likely to seek out professional advice for their pension than they would for other products like a mortgage or car finance. However, with the cost of living on the rise and the pandemic having caused financial uncertainty, nearly 1 in 4 (25%) said that COVID-19 has made them start to think more carefully about retirement.

The new research also shed some light on potential causes of the confusion around pensions. A quarter(25%) of those surveyed said that they found the terminology and language used by pension providers made it difficult to plan for retirement. 78% also said that their pension provider has not provided enough information to help them effectively manage their pension pot. However, nearly one third (32%) also said that an online banking-style dashboard would make pension planning feel more accessible to them.

 

