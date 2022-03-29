X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

72% of IFAs say their clients’ priorities have changed since start of year

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
March 29, 2022
in News
Share this story
Photo of advisers
Share this story

Almost three quarters (72%) of financial advisers say their clients’ priorities have changed since the start of the year, according to new research from Opinium which gives a snapshot into current client attitudes and behaviours.

Among those IFAs whose clients have changed their financial focus, 73% say their clients are taking more caution in their decisions, while 66% are also reviewing their finances more. In addition, 37% are investing less money at the moment and 29% are saving more. At the same time, a fifth (19%) of IFAs say their clients are investing more and 23% say they are saving less.

Understandably, half (49%) of IFAs say the war in Ukraine is their clients’ biggest concern for the next tax year. Three in ten (28%) say their clients are most concerned about the rising cost of living, and for 13% inflation is the main worry.

Indeed, following the recent Spring Statement announcements, two-thirds (65%) of the public overall think the government should be doing more to tackle the cost of living situation, with just 22% thinking they are doing all they reasonably can.

Alexa Nightingale, Head of Financial Services research at Opinium commented: “Given the current geo-political turbulence and the rising cost of living, it’s no surprise that people are reviewing their finances and reassessing their priorities, and especially given only 27% think last week’s Spring Statement measures will have a positive effect on their personal finances.  Clearly financial advisers will need to stay in close contact with clients and help them navigate these circumstances, and try to ease their financial concerns – which won’t be easy given everything that’s going on.”

The research was carried out using Opinium’s IFA omnibus, the UK’s only dedicated research community of IFAs.

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine