X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

79% of employees feel supported by their manager according to new study

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
April 3, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

According to a new study, nearly four in five (79%) of employees feel supported by their manager.

The study conducted by The Compensation Experts polled 1,500 workers across different occupations to uncover the general perceptions of their workplace including whether they feel supported.

A further 78.7% saying that their employer is usually flexible in ensuring that they have suitable time off when needed. Additionally, a further 78.5% say that their colleagues have always been understanding and supportive.

However, on the contrary, 46.6% of employees still wouldn’t feel comfortable telling their employer that they need time off even if they did.

In general, though, it seems UK workplaces are accommodating, with 80% of Brits feeling their workplace is compassionate, and 70% feeling open to talking about personal matters with their manager.

The most supportive industries 

Rank Industry % of employees that feel supported at work
1 Tourism 90%
2 Construction 89%
3 Hospitality 88%
4 Data and IT 85%
5 Business and Management 83%

Based on the poll, tourism, construction and Hospitality are the top three most supportive industries.

Delving further into the findings and workers’ perceptions of their industry, in tourism 90% feel supported by their manager, and 86% feel open about talking about personal matters with their manager.

In the construction sector, however, 89% feel supported by their manager and 68% feel open in talking about personal matters with their manager.

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine