7IM Active Model Portfolios now available on FundsNetwork

7IM has announced that its range of Active Model Portfolios are now available on Fidelity International’s financial adviser investment platform, FundsNetwork.

The Active Model Portfolio range on FundsNetwork consists of five risk profiles: cautious, moderately cautious, balanced, moderately adventurous and adventurous.

In addition to the Fidelity FundsNetwork platform, 7IM’s Active range is available to advisers through 7IM’s own platform as well as Fusion, Novia, Quilter, Standard Life and Transact.

At the start of this year 7IM announced it was cutting VAT across its entire model portfolio service (MPS) range, with the Active range now having an AMC of 0.25%.

The MPS range is managed by 7IM’s experienced Investment Management team and is supported by the firm’s robust risk management processes and proven Strategic Asset Allocation framework.

The 7IM model portfolio service consists of its Passive, Active, Blended and Responsible Choice portfolios.

Verona Kenny, Managing Director, Intermediary at 7IM said: “We are excited to announce that we have expanded access to our active portfolio range with its addition to the Fidelity FundsNetwork platform. Our affordable portfolios allow advisers access to simple solutions for clients that work within their investment criteria.

“At 7IM, we understand the importance of true diversification in a world of low bond yields and rising inflation and ensure that all of our portfolios, including our active range, provide an array of multi-asset options suitable for a wide range of risk appetites. We look forward to offering our products to a wider group of advisers to assist them in meeting their clients’ needs”

Paul Richards, Head of FundsNetwork Distribution, Fidelity International, adds: “We are continuously responding to our clients’ changing needs through the enhancement and expansion of solutions we offer. Discretionary Fund Manager (DFM) Model Portfolio Services are an integral part of our offering as a platform and we are pleased to welcome the addition of 7IM as our latest DFM partner”