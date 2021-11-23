7IM adds Cautious model portfolio to its Passive MPS range

7IM has launched a Cautious portfolio within its Passive Model Portfolio Service (MPS) range available to financial advisers.

The new model will complement the other five existing portfolios in the Passive range – Moderately Cautious, Balanced, Moderately Adventurous, Adventurous and Adventurous Plus – which have asset allocations designed to invest according to the risk profiles of advised clients.

The model is available across 12 platforms and will have the same ultra-low cost of 0.15% as the others in the Passive range.

Managed by 7IM’s experienced Investment Management team, the Passive model portfolios are underpinned by the firm’s proven strategic asset allocation (SAA) framework and rigorous risk management process.

The 7IM MPS range consists of its Passive, Active, Blended and Responsible Choice portfolios.

Verona Kenny, Managing Director, Intermediary at 7IM said: “The new Cautious model portfolio will offer advisers the perfect option for clients that have a very low risk threshold. It builds on our existing passive range that is designed to provide a very cost-effective and simple solution for advisers to access a well-diversified portfolio to suit a wide variety of client needs.

“We are launching this option as a number of our users expressed an interest in having a lower-risk passive option. We are constantly looking for ways to improve our proposition and service, and are pleased to be able to deliver on feedback from advisers.”