7IM adds to low-cost multi-asset fund range with new portfolio

7IM has expanded its low-cost Pathbuilder fund range with the addition of Pathbuilder 4.

The multi-asset Pathbuilder range, which celebrates its first birthday on 9 December, was designed to provide advisers with low-cost access to deeply diversified investment solutions, crucial in the current environment.

Pathbuilder 4, the most adventurous fund in the line-up, is aimed at those that desire a low-cost option and are willing to take on a high degree of risk to benefit from a higher average annual return.

The range utilises 7IM’s robust risk management processes and proven strategic asset allocation, which has an 18-year track record of delivering attractive inflation-adjusted returns across all market environments.

The launch of the new fund comes shortly after 7IM added a new Cautious risk profile to its low-cost Passive model portfolio range, which the Pathbuilder fund range is designed to complement.

The addition of the fund marks the completion of 7IM’s low-cost range for advisers, comprising of the Pathbuilder funds – 1, 2, 3 and now 4 – all with an annual management charge of 0.22%, and its Passive Model Portfolio Service (MPS), which consists of six portfolios: Cautious, Moderately Cautious, Balanced, Moderately Adventurous, Adventurous, and Adventurous Plus.

Like the other funds in the range, Pathbuilder 4 will be immediately available on the 7IM Platform and will be rolled out to third-party platforms soon.

Verona Kenny (pictured), Managing Director, Intermediary at 7IM, said: “We’re delighted to announce the launch of Pathbuilder 4 to complete the range. The introduction of this fund highlights the growing demand for low-cost options in this space and our commitment to meet this demand.

“7IM has been a long-term supporter of using passive investments to provide simple, cost-effective and truly diversified solutions to meet our clients’ needs, and over the past 12 months, demand for these types of solution has only increased.”