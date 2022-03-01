7IM appoints Jana Sivananthan as new Chief Risk Officer

7IM has expanded its Executive Committee (ExCo) with the appointment of Jana Sivananthan, who will take on the newly created role of Chief Risk Officer, effective immediately.

The hire follows significant growth within the firm since Dean Proctor took over as CEO in 2019, with assets under management growing from £14bn to £21bn over the past three years.

Sivananthan, who will report to Proctor, will work alongside the senior leadership team to further enhance and scale 7IM’s risk management functions, as it continues its ambitious growth strategy.

Commenting on the hire, Proctor said: “As we approach our 20-year anniversary, 7IM has transformed from what was once a small challenger business to an established firm responsible for looking after approximately £21bn of assets and employing 500 people.

“As we continue that growth, I have every confidence that Jana’s insight and expertise will be invaluable. His proven experience of growing and enhancing risk management capabilities, alongside his close understanding of the regulatory environment in which we operate, make him a perfect fit to help us in this next stage of development and as we continue to go from strength to strength.”

Possessing 20 years of financial services experience, Sivananthan joins 7IM from Brooks Macdonald, where he was Head of Group Risk for around four years. During his time there, he was responsible for all areas of risk management including credit risk, operational risk and ICAAP.

Prior to this, he held senior roles at a number of renowned companies, including Smith & Williamson, Julius Baer Int. and Merrill Lynch.

On his appointment, Sivananthan added: “I’m delighted to be working alongside Dean and his team at this exciting time. 7IM has a reputation for being a forward-thinking, open-minded and innovative firm striving to deliver the best possible experience to its clients.”