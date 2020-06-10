7IM has significantly strengthened its Intermediary Sales Team with the appointments of Andrew Watson as Head of Sales Management, as well as Simon Church as Business Development Manager Team Leader, and Gareth Perry as Business Development Manager.

Watson (pictured above) reports into Verona Kenny, Managing Director of Intermediary at 7IM, and will be responsible for working with the regional sales teams to ensure high standards of collaboration, consistency and sales focus. He will also be responsible for a number of key relationships that 7IM has with its strategic partners.

He brings over 30 years of industry experience and joins from M&G where he spent over 24 years at the firm, holding a number of sales focussed roles, including most recently Head of UK Wholesale Sales.

Church will be responsible for managing 7IM’s business development efforts across the Home Counties, while Perry will focus on the South West. Their appointments significantly deepen 7IM’s presence in the regions. Both Church and Perry will be responsible for working with advisory firms to identify opportunities where 7IM’s technology and investment management services would complement and enhance their client propositions. They both report into Howard Hardy-King, Head of South West Intermediary at 7IM.

Simon Church joins from Tatton where he led the sales effort in London and the South East. Prior to that he held roles with Charles Stanley and Quilter Cheviot. Gareth Perry joins from Zurich where he was the wealth account manager for the South West region. Prior to working at Zurich, Gareth spent time in roles at Verbatim Asset Management and MetLife.

Verona Kenny, Managing Director of Intermediary at 7IM said: “We are delighted to welcome Andrew, Simon and Gareth to 7IM. They bring a wealth of experience and underline our ongoing commitment to support the Intermediary market. Their combined experience and insight will be vital in helping deliver on our strategy to grow the Intermediary business by developing collaborative and long-lasting strategic relationships with our advisory partners.”

Andrew Watson added: “I’m excited to be joining 7IM at this time – a business with an entrepreneurial track record and impressive history of innovation. Alongside all the great people I’ve met, I’ve been really impressed with their dynamic and spirited client-centric culture and strong growth ambition.”