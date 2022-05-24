7IM celebrates another successful year of growth as revenue rises 31.6% for the year ended in December 2021

7IM Group revenue increased by 31.6% in 2021, climbing to £92.3 million from £70.1 million in 2020.

AUM rose by almost £3 billion to £21 billion as at 31 st December 2021.

Profit before tax almost doubled in 2021, coming in at £9.5 million against 2020’s £5.2 million, an 83% increase.

2021 also saw the successful integration of both Partners Wealth Management LLP and Find A Wealth Manager Ltd, as the group surged onwards with its ambitious growth plan.

7IM today announces another year of strong performance, with significant growth in revenue, assets under management (AUM), and profit before tax in the year ended December 2021.

2020 2021 Group Revenue £70.1mn £92.3mn AUM £18.3mn £21bn Profit Before Tax £5.2mn £9.5mn

A key contributor to 2021’s success was the successful integration of Partners Wealth Management LLP (PWM) and Find a Wealth Manager Ltd, who continue to operate as distinct and independent companies from 7IM.

Throughout the year, 7IM made a number of strategic changes to its solutions to benefit its clients. It also added the 7IM Pathbuilder 4 Fund to its Pathbuilder fund range, a group of passive, low-cost options that have been designed to complement the firm’s existing highly diversified multi-asset strategies.

As part of 7IM’s commitment to sustainability, and in response to the growing demand for sustainable solutions from its Private Clients, 7IM expanded its responsible investment proposition with the launch of the Responsible Wealth Model Portfolios in December 2021. The range offers clients a range of responsibly invested solutions across a range of risk profiles.

7IM’s efforts were once again recognised last year. Our market-leading platform was awarded a Gold service rating from Defaqto, who also awarded us with consistently strong ratings across our other product ranges. Our Model Portfolio Service was given a 5 Diamond Rating, as was our 7IM Sustainable Balance Fund.

Dean Proctor, Chief Executive Officer at 7IM, said: “Looking back at 2021, it’s abundantly clear that it was another year punctuated by change and challenge as Covid continued to disrupt all our lives. Yet, despite all the change and challenges of last year, I’m immensely proud that, as a firm, we have been able to continue to deliver on our strategic initiatives and support the evolving needs of our clients. This, in turn, has helped 7IM to deliver another year of strong growth, as evidenced by our latest financial results.

“Much like last year and the year before, 2022 is likely to be characterised by further change as we continue to adapt to soaring living costs and as the truly heart-breaking humanitarian crisis in Ukraine rumbles on.

“However, while the world around us continues to change, our focus at 7IM remains the same as when 7IM was first founded 20 years ago – and that is to put our clients’ interests at the heart of everything we do. To achieve this, our strategic priorities for 2022 centre around continuing to invest in our people, technology and digital services, and our sustainability endeavours so we can deliver an unrivalled experience to our customers, clients and partners.”

A decade of continuous growth