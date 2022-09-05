7IM completes Blended MPS range with the launch of a new model

7IM has added a new model portfolio, Adventurous Plus, to complete its Blended Model Portfolio Service (MPS) range.

The new model, 7IM’s most ‘adventurous’ offering in the range, is intended for those that are willing to take on a higher degree of risk while on the hunt for greater returns. It complements the other six existing portfolios in the Blended range: Cautious, Moderately Cautious, Balanced, Income, Moderately Adventurous and Adventurous.

As with the rest of 7IM’s MPS range, which comprises of Passive, Active, and Responsible Choice portfolios, the new Blended model is underpinned by 7IM’s Strategic Asset Allocation (SAA). On top of this, the Blended range benefits from Tactical Asset Allocation that the 7IM Active and Responsible Choice models utilise to enhance returns and reduce volatility.

However, unlike the Active range, the Blended portfolios are managed with a greater focus on passive investments, typically with a higher allocation to tracker funds and exchange traded funds, which have the advantage of being lower in cost than Active funds.

Advisers can access this new model via the 7IM Platform at launch, with plans to launch on other platforms in the future. The new model is priced at the same competitive charge as the rest of the blended range, carrying an annual portfolio fee of 0.25%, while the ongoing costs of the underlying holdings range between 0.20% and 0.40%.

Commenting on the launch, Verona Kenny, Managing Director, Intermediary at 7IM, said: “The new Blended Adventurous Plus model portfolio will offer advisers the perfect option for clients that have a greater risk appetite in the hope of achieving greater returns.

“The offering builds on our existing Blended MPS range, which uses the same active asset allocation process as our active models, but the entire asset allocation is implemented with passive and smart passive investments to keep costs down.

“The launch of this new model underlines our commitment to listen and respond to client demand, particularly in an environment where some individuals are looking to generate stronger returns in a challenging economic environment. We are always looking for new, innovative ways to improve our proposition and service, and we’re delighted to be able to deliver on feedback from advisers.”