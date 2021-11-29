8 out of 10 advice professionals would recommend financial planning as a career, reveals Dynamic Planner

Dynamic Planner has published the first of its new annual ‘Dynamic Planner Spotlight Report: Growth, opportunity and sustainability – the financial advice market in 2021’.

The findings paint a picture of a robust advice industry which is facing into the future with confidence and focusing on maximising the benefits of the rapid transformation of financial advice brought about by the pandemic.

The first study has found that eight out of 10 advice professionals would recommend financial planning as a career, underlining the strength of positivity among the advice community in the future of the industry. Client enquiries increased in the pandemic and 56% of advisers expect to grow their business in the next five years. Technology has improved the ability of advisers to serve clients and three quarters expect to look after clients on a hybrid basis, combining remote and face-to-face advice delivery. Sustainability is looked on favourably and is seen as a great opportunity to engage with clients.

Ben Goss, CEO of Dynamic Planner said: “Being at the heart of one of the largest advice communities gives us a unique insight into what is driving the future of financial planning and advice in the UK today. The aim of the Dynamic Planner Spotlight Report is to investigate and share this insight, and in doing so play our part in what we believe is the biggest transformation of the industry in a generation.”

The Dynamic Planner Spotlight Report is based on research amongst the users of Dynamic Planner, one of the largest advice communities in the UK. The report will be published on an annual basis, shining a light on the burning issues of the moment.

Key findings reveal: