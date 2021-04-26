A comprehensive round up of the ABRDN pile on

@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc revealed a rebrand today with a glossy social media campaign and press release, from now on the company shall be known as ‘ABRDN.” A monstrous Twitter storm ensued shortly after the announcement. IFA Magazine has put together a comprehensive guide of the ABRDN pile.

It is 8:09 AM, a golden spring sun blossoms over the British Isles, an Atlantic breeze still lingers in the morning air, the company formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen declares; “It’s time…”

Today we’ve announced our change of name to Abrdn, part of a modern, digitally-enabled brand we’ll use across our businesses globally. Capital at risk. https://t.co/D5YUZx3RPO pic.twitter.com/kOw5NQVH7j — StandardLifeAberdeen (@SLA_plc) April 26, 2021

Consultants soon came under the ire of the baying mob.

I need to know more about the consultants involved pic.twitter.com/5ZsxVOSUXC — Julie Steinberg (@JBSteins) April 26, 2021

They have the tim, talnt and tchnology to understand you and your life, and the marketing resources to popularise a communal denouncement of vowels.

The company says it is now a “modern, agile, digitally enabled brand” that is now “highly differentiated". Or "hghly dffrntd" — Mtthw Grrhn (@MattGarrahan) April 26, 2021

More and more influential tweeters followed suit, soon vowelless tweets peppered people’s feeds.

Abrdn s cty n nrthst Sctlnd. t s th thrd mst ppls cty n Sctlnd, n f Sctlnd's 32 lcl gvrnmnt cncl rs nd th ntd Kngdm's 39th mst ppls blt-p r, wth n ffcl 2018 ppltn stmt f 200,680 fr th cty — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) April 26, 2021

Soon peoples minds went to ABRDN’s marketing team.

Abrdn's marketing and branding firm checking in on Twitter today. (now second most read FT article today and by far the most commented) https://t.co/t1nvjhP9Lf pic.twitter.com/4N3xzTOrIY — Rbn Wgglswrth – Now digitally enabled (@RobinWigg) April 26, 2021

Memes percolated through digital streams.

Some felt suspicious.

This is just an anagram of ‘Brand’: can’t help thinking someone in the branding consultancy team just won a massive bet with their colleagues — Tom McPhail (@PensionsMonkey) April 26, 2021

And then when all was said and done…

I wonder how many people quietly don't mind the #abrdn rebrand but aren't saying because of the pile on? I don't mind it. Not that I'm an expert. — Steve Nelson (@langcatsteve) April 26, 2021

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

