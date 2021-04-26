X

A comprehensive round up of the ABRDN pile on

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
April 26, 2021
in Finance on Social Media, News
@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc revealed a rebrand today with a glossy social media campaign and press release, from now on the company shall be known as ‘ABRDN.” A monstrous Twitter storm ensued shortly after the announcement. IFA Magazine has put together a comprehensive guide of the ABRDN pile.

It is 8:09 AM, a golden spring sun blossoms over the British Isles, an Atlantic breeze still lingers in the morning air, the company formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen declares; “It’s time…”

Consultants soon came under the ire of the baying mob.

They have the tim, talnt and tchnology to understand you and your life, and the marketing resources to popularise a communal denouncement of vowels.

More and more influential tweeters followed suit, soon vowelless tweets peppered people’s feeds.

Soon peoples minds went to ABRDN’s marketing team.

Memes percolated through digital streams.

Some felt suspicious.

And then when all was said and done…

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG

