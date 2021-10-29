Frank Atkins joins Sue Whitbread to discuss Brooks Macdonald and the growth of interest in the Responsible Investment Service and the Brooks Macdonald Investment Solutions products, both of which increased their funds under management by more than 50% since last year.

Frank joined Brooks Macdonald in 2010 and co-manages Brooks Macdonald’s Managed Portfolio Service and Multi-Asset Fund range.

Prior to joining Brooks Macdonald, Frank worked at Barclays Wealth. He has over 10 years’ experience in financial services.

This interview is included in our 2021/22 comprehensive annual MPS report, which is now available to our Financial Adviser readers here

To find out more about Brooks Macdonald’s MPS services, please click here