A more digital future for advice firms and NS&I

Digital is the new normal for financial advice businesses especially as we all adapt to the changes brought about by the Covid pandemic. In this article we highlight how NS&I’s dedicated online service is the ideal solution to support the needs of advisers and paraplanners in the new digital era.

Over the past decade NS&I has been working to bring their services into the 21st century.

In 2016, NS&I introduced a dedicated website for financial advisers, shortly followed by an enhanced Adviser Helpline and the introduction of an indefinite Letter of Authority template in 2018.

However all these enhancements have been leading up to the launch of NS&I’s dedicated online service which, for the first time, allows financial advice firms online access to view their clients’ NS&I holdings online.

Giving you online access to:

View a list of your clients with NS&I holdings (subject to a Letter of Authority)

Select a client and view their NS&I portfolio

See copies of clients’ NS&I statements and other communications

Get a valuation of fixed term investments and see their maturity dates

View the transaction history of an account

View a client’s Premium Bonds prize history, and thus help calculate the return on their investment.

New digital era

Previously, every time you wanted to access any of this information, you would have had to send a new signed Letter of Authority by post and wait two to three weeks for a response. Now, the Letter of Authority is being held on file, meaning that once registered for the online service anyone from the advice firm can access the information online instantly.

This is a huge step forward in NS&I’s digital journey, bringing their relationship with the financial advice industry into a new digital era.

It’s important to note that this service was designed and developed by advice firms, for advice firms. As most of these firms will have clients with NS&I holdings, NS&I listened to their feedback and delivered a solution which works specifically to meet the needs of advisers and paraplanners.

Over 950 firms are already registered with this service so make sure you don’t miss the opportunity to get faster and easier access to client information.

If you are not the person in your firm that usually deals with registering for this type of service, please pass this information on to the most appropriate colleague.

Green Saving Bonds

Lastly, make sure you check out NS&I’s new product, Green Savings Bonds, a world first. UK savers will now have the opportunity to buy bonds in the knowledge they are contributing towards projects that will accelerate the transition to a low carbon economy, create green jobs, and support the collective effort to tackle climate change…whilst saving money at the same time. The funds raised will be earmarked for projects such as renewable energy and clean transportation that will help the UK become greener and meet its goal of Net Zero emissions by 2050.

Register here for the online service