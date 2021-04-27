A webinar for Compliance Managers: Understanding and managing the risks of Tax Enhanced Products

Join us for an essential webinar for those responsible for compliance within their business:

A webinar for Compliance Managers: Your invitation

Thursday 20th May 2021 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM GMT

Tax enhanced products are playing an increasingly important role in financial planning.

With an appropriate approach to risk diversification they can offer attractive return potential for investors, but they are often not well understood.

Investments into EIS, SEIS, VCT and BR products help support ambitious companies with innovative ideas and the ability to create new jobs and generate tax revenues.

In the Conservative party manifesto of 2019, EIS was described as an ‘outstanding success’. As such, they are likely to be an important part of the economic recovery in the years to come.

These products offer generous government-backed tax reliefs, and will become more in focus if tax rates were to rise. Increasingly investors well be asking about them.

Despite these benefits, many advisory firms don’t offer them to clients, either because they don’t understand them, or because they are perceived as too risky.

This needn’t be the case.

Hardman & Co are leading experts in how to manage investment risk, both with quoted companies and in these tax products.

In conjunction with GBI magazine, this webinar with Hardman & Co will:

Show how these products can improve investor outcomes

Explain how to build a robust suitability process

Help you to understand these products, and manage the risks

Give guidance on how to choose the right products for your clients

And, of course, there will be the opportunity to ask your own questions.

You can register for this webinar here

If you are involved in the wealth management and financial planning world, it is not to be missed.