Abacus Money Management Ltd announced today the acquisition of Westcliff Financial Management Ltd for an undisclosed figure.

Abacus Money Management, with offices in Bristol and Gloucestershire, specialises in face-to-face financial planning and investment management for high net worth and mass affluent clients in the south west. The purchase of Somerset-based Westcliff Financial, brokered by M&A specialist Gunner & Co., strengthens their position in the region.

National broker Gunner & Co. mentioned that this is their second deal in the south west in the last 12 months, adding that the south west remains a key target area for many consolidator acquisitions.

Westcliff director Mark Dyer will retire post sale.

Commenting on the sale, Mark said:

“Abacus Money Management offers my clients an excellent new home. I am very impressed with their client-centricity and technical capabilities and am confident this is the right deal. “

This is the 4th deal for Noel Greaves, director of Abacus Money Management, which has focussed on both organic and acquisitive growth since Greaves took over in 2016.

Noel Greaves, Director of Abacus Money Management commented:

“This is an excellent opportunity for us. There are many synergies in how we deliver business, putting clients first. We are well located geographically to continue delivering an excellent service to Mark’s clients.”