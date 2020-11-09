Join us on Thursday 12th November at 10am for an in-depth discussion of the advantages for IFAs and their clients of using a Managed Portfolio Service.

Jim joined Aberdeen Standard Capital as a Business Development Manager in April 2014 from Standard Life, where he spent 16 years as an Account Manager working exclusively with Financial Planners. In January 2019 he became Head of Intermediary Business Development being responsible for the delivery of the UK distribution strategy and leading the Business Development team.

Prior to joining Standard Life he previously worked at Axa Sun Life as a broker consultant. With 25 years’ experience in the financial intermediary channel, Jim has a real understanding and appreciation of the financial planning sector and the regulatory and commercial challenges modern investment and advisory businesses face.

Jim is an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute and holds the Diploma in Financial Planning.

Register now to hear Jim talk about a range of topics, such as:

Regulatory challenges including MIFID II, Prod & SM&CR and the impact this has on advisers’ Centralised Investment Propositions

Why now is a good time to review your Centralised Investment Proposition

ESG/impact/ethical/sustainable – what does this all mean, why is it relevant to advisers and have we reached the tipping point

ESG/impact/sustainable – understanding exactly what you are buying – it’s not just a tick box exercise

DFM due diligence process

General industry debate about the future shape of the advice sector

