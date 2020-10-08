Alex Hoctor-Duncan has been appointed Global Head of Aberdeen Standard Investments. Alex will lead the global client-facing asset management distribution function and report directly to Stephen Bird, CEO Standard Life Aberdeen. Alex joined the business in September 2018 as Global Sales Director, responsible for co-ordinating global sales activity. Alex previously held a number of senior retail distribution roles at Blackrock.

Stephen’s Executive Leadership Team is aligned to ensure that the voice of customers and clients guide everything across the organisation and the team has accountability for the different requirements for each group.

Stephen Bird, CEO Standard Life Aberdeen commented:

“I am delighted to have Alex join my leadership team. It is important that our clients feel confident in the strength of our partnership and the value we can provide. We need to connect more as when we listen intently to our clients and fulfil their needs effectively, quickly and consistently – we will build a sustainable pattern of growth and achieve our purpose of investing for a better future”.

Commenting on his appointment Alex Hoctor-Duncan said:

“I am looking forward to working more closely with Stephen, and the rest of the Executive Leadership Team, as I take a razor sharp focus to delivering on our asset management business’ potential for growth. In my two years at Aberdeen Standard Investments, we’ve taken excellent steps forward and I’m delighted with what we’ve achieved for clients, particularly in the midst of a pandemic, but there’s much more we can do and I’m excited for the next stage”.