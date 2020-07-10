Based in London, Bennett (pictured) will support ASI’s investment sales team in bringing ASI’s extensive range of investment strategies to its clients in UK wholesale. John will report to Kristy Barr, UK Distribution Director and will work closely with the existing UK sales team to build upon ASI’s strong client base and growth opportunities across the country.

With a breadth of knowledge and experience in sales, John spent the last six years at BMO Global Asset Management, most recently as Head of Financial Institutions Group. Prior to that he spent four years with RWC Partners as Head of Retail Distribution and previously, 14 years with JP Morgan where he was latterly the Head of UK International Sales.

Kristy Barr, UK Distribution Director at ASI commented:

“We are delighted that John is joining the team and we very much look forward to working with him. I had the pleasure of previously working with John during our time at BMO Global Asset Management so I know what a fantastic addition he will be to our UK team. John’s extensive experience, knowledge and understanding of our UK clients has earned him a respected reputation which will support our clients and our future growth plans.”

Commenting on his appointment, John Bennett said:

“This a great opportunity for me to draw on my established relationships in the asset management sector and support ASI in developing its UK business further. I’m looking forward to working closely with the team, seeing some familiar faces and building on existing and new relationships with clients.”