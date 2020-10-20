Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has appointed Justin Simler as Head of Multi-Asset Product Strategy.

Based in London, Justin will lead the Product Strategy team to help drive innovation in ASI’s Multi-Asset business to meet the present and future needs of clients. He will report to Emily Smart, Global Head of Product for Public Markets and work closely with the wider Multi-Asset and distribution teams.

Justin has over 25 years’ experience in investments. For a decade he worked as Head of Product Management for Schroders’ Multi-Asset and quantitative equities, followed by leading the transformation of the Multi-Asset product strategy at Investec. Prior to that, he worked in Asia and Europe for BZW, Barclays and Merrill Lynch in various roles including Head of Research, CIO and Fund Manager.

Emily Smart, Global Head of Product for Public Markets at ASI commented:

“We are delighted that Justin has joined us to help drive growth in our multi-asset business at a very exciting time for Aberdeen Standard Investments. He brings a wealth of knowledge and practical experience of growing multi-asset businesses. Justin’s role will be to help create new generation multi-asset products, components and solutions for our clients.”

Commenting on his appointment, Justin Simler said:

“It’s a great opportunity to join such a highly regarded Multi-Asset team. I’ve spent the last 12 years working in Multi-Asset and will draw on this experience to help drive ASI’s Multi-Asset products and solutions forward, whilst supporting client needs.”