X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Aberdeen Standard wont take part in Deliveroo’s IPO

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
March 25, 2021
in Finance on Social Media, News
Share this story
Share this story

@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Andrew Millington the Head of UK Equities at Aberdeen Standard shares concerns about the sustainability of Deliveroo’s business model, and opts not to take part in their IPO. Elsewhere We Work announce IPO again, following spectacular failed first attempt in 2019.

First, the crowd funders merger of Seedrs and Crowd Cube officially stopped.

Robert Collins shares news of WeWork attempting a public offering with a valuation of $9bn, their first IPO gave them a value of $47bn.

Post Office Horizon scandal is expected to cost the taxpayer £254 million.

Aberdeen Standard wont take part in Deliveroo’s IPO.

And finally, Asset Managers Fidelity file for Bitcoin ETF.

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine