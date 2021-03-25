@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Andrew Millington the Head of UK Equities at Aberdeen Standard shares concerns about the sustainability of Deliveroo’s business model, and opts not to take part in their IPO. Elsewhere We Work announce IPO again, following spectacular failed first attempt in 2019.

First, the crowd funders merger of Seedrs and Crowd Cube officially stopped.

Seedrs-Crowdcube merger officially dead. Seedrs has pulled it saying it has arranged new funding instead. In retrospect were two platforms that have at least 90 per cent of a market ever going to be allowed to combine? — James Hurley (@jameshurley) March 25, 2021

Robert Collins shares news of WeWork attempting a public offering with a valuation of $9bn, their first IPO gave them a value of $47bn.

WeWork are trying to go public again 🙃 This time they'll go via a SPAC at a $9bn valuation. SoftBank previously valued them at $47bn. Last year they lost $3.2bn as occupancy rates fell to 47% at the end of 2020 (down from 72% pre-COVID). — Robert Collings (@RobertCollings_) March 23, 2021

Post Office Horizon scandal is expected to cost the taxpayer £254 million.

Breaking: The Post Office Horizon scandal is expected to cost the taxpayer £254 million. That's: 💰 Legal fees: £43m

💰 High Court settlement for 550 postmasters: £58m

💰 New compensation scheme: £153m Last week @beisgovuk announced it will have to provide a bailout. — Tom Witherow (@TomWitherow) March 24, 2021

Aberdeen Standard wont take part in Deliveroo’s IPO.

“We will not be taking part in the Deliveroo IPO as we are concerned about the sustainability of the business model, including but not limited to its employment practices, and also the broader governance of the business” – Andrew Millington, Head of UK Equities, Aberdeen Standard — Joel Hills (@ITVJoel) March 24, 2021

And finally, Asset Managers Fidelity file for Bitcoin ETF.

Massive. Asset management giant Fidelity files for a bitcoin ETF https://t.co/k6yQaTyl0L — Frank Chaparro (@fintechfrank) March 24, 2021

