X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About a million families are missing out on £1.8 billion of Pension Credit each year

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
April 26, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Pensioners with the smallest income in retirement are receiving the least in State Benefits, across nearly all types of cash benefits, new research from HUB Financial Solutions, the advisory firm, has found.

Analysis of ONS data splitting retired households into five groups by annual income shows the bottom quintile receives £8,833 a year on average in cash benefits including State Pension. That is £84 a week less than the £13,220 received by the second quintile and more than £100 a week less than the top quintile whose overall income is five-times higher.

Simon Gray, Managing Director at HUB Financial Solutions, said: “The findings challenge the notion that most State cash goes to the poorest pensioners – in fact it goes to those in the middle of the income scale.

Gray continues, “The characteristic of those retired people on the lowest incomes is that they receive less State Pension, perhaps because they did not achieve the qualifying years needed or missed out on additional pension such as State Earnings Related Pension Scheme (SERPS) or State Second Pension (S2P). They also have not managed to save or invest as much, either inside or outside private pensions which has also contributed to lower retirement incomes.”

Our concern is that these ‘property rich, income poor’ people may be put off checking their entitlement to benefits.

HUB Financial Solutions’ specially trained advisers check the benefits entitlements of all customers considering equity release and frequently find people are missing out. Four in 10 of these people who were entitled to benefits last year were not claiming anything and another two in 10 were claiming less than the full amount, with the average loss of income of £830 a year.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine