abrdn launches adviserOS

abrdn announces the launch of adviserOS, a new approach to platforms that will enable advisers to do less, achieve more for their clients and grow their business.

adviserOS will simplify processes, prioritise service and deliver end-to-end technology enhancements around advisers’ needs. This ‘less is more’ approach will enable abrdn to better serve firms, so advisers can focus on what really matters: building relationships with clients, delivering great financial advice and growing their business. It will also enable abrdn to adapt its offering faster to unlock efficiencies and meet the needs of advisers and their clients.

The new approach will bring together abrdn’s existing platforms and services and see a series of new capabilities be introduced. By prioritising service, seamless integration, and guaranteed stability, adviserOS will provide the agility and certainty needed for advisers to:

Create capability to advise more clients

Increase efficiency and reduce cost to service

Enable business growth

As part of abrdn’s Adviser Experience Programme, advisers currently on the abrdn Wrap, Elevate and Fundzone platforms will benefit from an upgrade to adviserOS. This will begin later this year.

abrdn is committed to collaborating with advisers throughout product and service development ahead of its launch. The opportunity to get involved will be communicated in the coming months.

Jonny Black, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, abrdn Adviser, said: “There are many macro factors causing strain across the industry and it’s difficult for firms to grow when they face into ever-changing regulation, economic shifts, a complex landscape of suppliers, poor service, and the rising costs to provide advice. We have spent a lot of time talking to advisers about the solutions they want from us that will not just help them with immediate efficiencies and enhancements, but what we can do with the technology we provide to ensure it is future fit and can support the changing needs of their clients. adviserOS will help advisers operate more efficiently, by helping them do less so they can focus on building relationships with their clients, giving great financial advice and growing their business.”

Noel Butwell, CEO, abrdn Adviser, added; “We are more than a platform, we’re a broad business helping to solve a variety of challenges for our clients. We put our strength to work to drive positive outcomes for advisory businesses and we’re always working to enhance the experience of advisers working with us by continually investing in our Adviser Experience Programme. Good technology isn’t the silver bullet, so we must think beyond features and functions and prioritise personalised service, effortless experiences, and guaranteed stability for our advisers. This end-to-end simplicity will enable growth. We are committed to making things simple for advisers, with support they need and the solutions that deliver, to drive operational efficiencies that brings success to their business and their clients.”

adviserOS enhances the on-going Adviser Experience Programme which will deliver:

Digital experience

Fully enabled E-signatures

Secure email

New and intuitive platform user interface

Fundzone fully online

Client reporting and business intelligence

Bulk valuation service

Improved and automated adviser charging feeds

Customer-centric model providing one consolidated client record with no re-keying

New client reporting capabilities

Investment and pension products