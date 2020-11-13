@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Acacia Research, the US buyer Woodford fund’s stock, make a $152m return on investment. Meanwhile, the FT release a documentary report asking if COVID-19 will be the death of the high street.

First, Mark Taber finds defunct bond comparison website registered with the FCA.

Ok, so this is a really weird one. During his usual hunt for Google-promoted-scams, @MarkTaber_FII spotted a 'bond comparison website,' which claims to be a part of Vision Introducer Ltd – Quilter AR. Vision was in fact Quilter AR, but dissolved in 2012. https://t.co/xaDcEfvvq6 — Daniela Ešnerová (@EtalEverything) November 12, 2020

Watch this 20 minute documentary from the FT, covering how UK high streets have responded to COVID-19.

Will Covid kill the high street? The FT went to Doncaster in February to see what the town could tell us about the future of the high street. We returned to see how retail is coping with Coronavirushttps://t.co/bSzm1YIXCX@franbishop_ @CagedSteelBOSS @JonathanEley pic.twitter.com/MQUgTsCIuu — Daniel Garrahan (@DanGarrahan) November 13, 2020

President of the European Commission says the at this point in the Brexit negotiation it would ‘absurd not to get a deal.’

Will Joe Biden's election have an impact on the future trade deal between the EU and the UK? Here's what former President of the European Commission @JMDBarroso has to say. #Brexit Watch more: https://t.co/LNEI9lBtys#GlobalConversation pic.twitter.com/t1ZYYhCVep — euronews (@euronews) November 13, 2020

Ant Group’s record IPO was halted by Xi Jinping personally.

Ant's record-breaking $37 billion IPO was personally halted by China's Xi Jinping after boss Jack Ma snubbed government leaders, report says https://t.co/6j0WD1Th31 — Business Insider (@businessinsider) November 13, 2020

Bitcoin edges towards record highs.

Bitcoin still going nuts, and not getting much attention. Nothing like the hype in 2017. https://t.co/QiY9vTUI1Y — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) November 12, 2020

City Wire reports Woodford fund’s stock gives massive return for US investor, Acacia Research.

Woodford investors. More irritating news. https://t.co/WLWoCDGi0u — Merryn Somerset Webb (@MerrynSW) November 13, 2020

