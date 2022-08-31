Access FS launches its latest academy to bring new mortgage and protection brokers into the industry

Mortgage and protection broker, Access Financial Services, is launching its next academy on the 12th September. Access FS is increasing the number of academies it holds to one every month as it grows rapidly. Access FS has grown from a one-man band to a firm of over 100 brokers in just five years.

The Access FS academies are designed to help bring new mortgage and protection advisers into the industry. The academy is designed to train people to become leading mortgage and protection brokers. Each one is tailored according to the experience of the attendees and has up to ten potential brokers on it from a variety of backgrounds. Some are completely new to the mortgage industry, while others have worked in other roles, in banks for example.

The academy gives them the training they need whether they aim to become a mortgage adviser, mortgage and protection adviser, a pure protection adviser or are already an experienced adviser and just need an induction.

The academy lasts for 12 months during which time attendees achieve CAS status. During the training, attendees also get access to a variety of lenders covering the whole of market as well as Vitality on the protection side. This is designed to strengthen its training of brokers by providing them with detailed information of what different lenders and protection firms provide, and hearing first-hand what is required in an application.

During the academy, all the new advisers receive in-depth training not just in product knowledge and compliance, but also in market skills, sales and cross selling. They are also provided with mentoring from highly experienced brokers as well as support and guidance in how to build their own businesses. Access FS’s academy is designed to train brokers to become quality self-employed advisers and high-income earners. Following graduation, they should be very strong advisers, able to generate their own business and grow a successful brokerage.

In addition, Access FS also welcomes more experienced brokers who now want to become self-employed as a registered individual under Access FS as the principle. This provides them to run their own businesses while also receiving training and compliance help. Experienced advisers just receive an induction into the systems and procedures required by Access, they do not go through the full academy unless they request to do so.

Karl Wilkinson, CEO of Access FS says, “We all know that the average age of a mortgage broker is getting older, so at Access FS we designed our range of academies to bring new people into the industry. We also help people move to become qualified brokers after they have worked in different parts of the mortgage industry or sometimes to become self-employed and have the independence that affords them, after they have been employed for many years.

“The Access FS model builds in support for advisers at all stages. We strive to create a collaborative working environment where brokers are not only supported through the training and guidance we provide them with, but they also provide help and co-operation to each other. We think this makes us quite unique in the industry, which much of the feedback from our brokers is a testament to.”

To find out more about Access FS please visit: https://www.accessfs.co.uk/