Acumen Managing Director awarded ‘Good Egg’ at prestigious CISI awards

Acumen Financial Planning, Managing Director, Sandy Robertson was awarded the Tony Sellon Good Egg Award at the annual CISI (Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment) awards.

The highly regarded accolade is awarded to individuals recognised for making an ongoing substantial contribution to the Financial Planning profession, their firm and to the CISI’s role within the profession.

The Good Egg award named after the late Tony Sellon, founding member of the Institute Financial Planning has sought after candidates who have ‘high values, are kind and have good morals.’

With a financial services career spanning over 40 years, Sandy (pictured) has been running Acumen Financial Planning for 25 years. Inspired by a desire to help a client who needed help with tax matters further to many years of unadvised investment, Sandy and his team, to this day follow their sole purpose – “enabling and coaching clients to get from A to B with complete financial security”.

Sandy Robertson, said “Following an exciting and colorful career, it’s a real honour to be recognised by the CISI at this year’s award ceremony. Financial planning has something which has and will always be a real passion of mine and it has been satisfying passing these core values onto our expanding and very capable team.”

Last year’s winner was Mike Stafford CFP™ Chartered FCSI at Stafford Wealth. This award will join Acumen Financial Planning’s growing accolades having securing a number of New Model Advisor honours and earlier this year winning the Scotland and Northern Ireland best advice firm at the NMA 2021 awards.