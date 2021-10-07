X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Acumen Managing Director awarded ‘Good Egg’ at prestigious CISI awards

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
October 7, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Acumen Financial Planning, Managing Director, Sandy Robertson was awarded the Tony Sellon Good Egg Award at the annual CISI (Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment) awards.

The highly regarded accolade is awarded to individuals recognised for making an ongoing substantial contribution to the Financial Planning profession, their firm and to the CISI’s role within the profession.

The Good Egg award named after the late Tony Sellon, founding member of the Institute Financial Planning has sought after candidates who have ‘high values, are kind and have good morals.’

With a financial services career spanning over 40 years, Sandy (pictured) has been running Acumen Financial Planning for 25 years. Inspired by a desire to help a client who needed help with tax matters further to many years of unadvised investment, Sandy and his team, to this day follow their sole purpose – “enabling and coaching clients  to get from A to B with complete financial security”.

Sandy Robertson, said “Following an exciting and colorful career, it’s a real honour to be recognised by the CISI at this year’s award ceremony. Financial planning has something which has and will always be a real passion of mine and it has been satisfying passing these core values onto our expanding and very capable team.”

Last year’s winner was Mike Stafford CFP™ Chartered FCSI at Stafford Wealth. This award will join Acumen Financial Planning’s growing accolades having securing a number of New Model Advisor honours and earlier this year winning the Scotland and Northern Ireland best advice firm at the NMA 2021 awards.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine