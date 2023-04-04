Adam Owen joins the Board of the The Institute for Financial Wellbeing as Non-Exec Director

The Institute for Financial Wellbeing (IFW) is delighted to announce that Adam Owen, Director and Head of Content at NextGen Planners has joined them as a Non-Executive Director.

Adam’s experience embraces the creation and production of training programmes for financial planners worldwide, including the International Speaker and Influencer Programme, Global Financial Planning Conference and 24 Hour Global Commute. He is a past president of the Personal Finance Society and was a regional board member of the Chartered Management Institute where he was the communications lead.

Adam said: “I am excited to be joining the IFW at an important stage of its development and I look forward to helping the team to develop a strategy that makes a measurable change in our society.”

The IFW was founded in 2019 by Chris Budd who wrote the original book on Financial Wellbeing ‘Creating Financial Peace of Mind’ and is due to publish his second book on the subject later this year. The organisation was formally announced as an Institute in 2022.

Nick Marsh, CEO of the IFW said: “We are delighted that Adam has chosen to join us at the IFW. Adam brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in both designing and building communities. He will be instrumental in helping the IFW to grow and develop, providing input as we take financial wellbeing out to a wider audience.”