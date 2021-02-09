X

About

Advertise

Contact

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Jobs

Tools for Advisers

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Advice and research – time is money

Spencer FreitasbySpencer Freitas
February 9, 2021
in Featured, News
Share this story
Share this story

How can advisers and paraplanners maximise the efficiency of their investment and product due diligence processes? Compliance consultant Tony Catt offers some practical suggestions.

The need for professional advice is based on the assumption that an adviser is likely to know more than their client about the choices which are available to that client when considering how to achieve certain life goals.

The adviser builds up and maintains their technical knowledge by passing the required exams and undertaking regular Continuous Professional Development (CPD). A lot of valuable knowledge is also built up by experience from advising clients over the years.

The FCA expects advisers to select the most suitable products to enable clients to meet their demands and needs and to enable forward financial planning. It is in this selection process that a lot of time can be won and lost.

The use of software tools

When advisers or paraplanners are comparing mortgage terms for example, then there are excellent mortgage sourcing software providers – Trigold, Mortgage Brain and Air Sourcing spring to mind, others are available of course. These are easy to use and give quick, understandable answers and make selection really straightforward.

Looking at protection products, again there are excellent software providers – iress, Ipipeline and LifeQuote and several others. Again, the choice is relatively easy and the comparison of rates is clear. The slope becomes a little slippery when looking at critical illness and income protection plans because providers have different definitions of conditions and therefore sorting out which provider is most appropriate to use is not so clear cut. CI Expert is one product that I have seen that goes into details on critical illness as the product name suggests. I have also seen some interesting comparisons on Defaqto Engage.

So far, so good. In these instances there would not be too much of a your time spent on research due to the excellence of the software and the relative simplicity of the products involved.

A question of investment

When we get into investments, then the research becomes a little more involved. We need to ask some crucial questions and make assessments before we can attempt it. Such questions are:

  • Why is the client investing?
  • How much is the client investing?
  • What proportion of their overall wealth does this represent?
  • What is their attitude to risk? Do they understand risk?
  • What is the term of the investment?
  • How to maximise tax efficiency?

As I so often stress, the effective advice research process starts with a sound, in-depth fact find session with the client. A detailed fact find is the best sales tool any adviser can obtain. Good fact finding helps builds a relationship based on trust. It happens when an adviser does a minimal amount of talking and a lot of listening and noting down all the information that a client is willing to provide. It’s about using empathetic questioning to get detailed information. This will gain a better overall picture of the client’s situation as well as greater client buy-in than a mechanical question and answer session which simply aims to get to the end of the questionnaire.

Risk management

This leads nicely on to a detailed discussion of risk and what risk means to your client. Again, many advisers waste opportunities by rushing through a meaningless series of questions on a risk profile form. There are many providers of such risk profilers. Advisers need to ensure that they understand the results from the questionnaires and that the risk ratings are in line with their own beliefs.

Page 1 of 2
12

Today’s Most Read

  • M&G to invest £5 billion in sustainable private assets through innovative new fund
    February 5, 2021

    New global team to target innovative opportunities, including enterprises tackling social and environmental challenges M&G plc has announced that its £136 billion With-Profits Fund is

  • No jab, no job? Can employers legally require staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19?
    February 3, 2021

    As the UK is firmly in the grip of the second wave of COVID-19 and every news channel and paper is dominated with tracking the

  • Haatch: Celebrating Entrepreneurs Episode 3
    February 4, 2021

    In this, the third video in our Celebrating Entrepreneurs series, we meet Tom Szirtes, founder of Bodyswaps alongside Mark Bennett, partner Haatch Ventures and Lawrence

  • The irresistible growth of ESG investing
    February 5, 2021

    IFA Magazine caught up with Wayne Bishop, CEO of King and Shaxson Asset Management (KSAM), to discuss the irresistible growth of ESG investing, and how

  • Square Mile’s fund ratings round-up for January 2021
    February 4, 2021

    Three new ratings awarded  One rating reintroduced  Three ratings retained  Two ratings suspended  Two ratings removed  Analysts at Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research (Square

  • Is a change gonna come for EIS and SEIS?
    February 8, 2021

    As Chancellor Sunak prepares for his March Budget and the tax year-end looms, should advisers and paraplanners be bracing themselves for change to the EIS

  • Embark completes £7bn migration of ATS assets
    February 3, 2021

      Embark Group today announces the successful migration of over £7 billion of advised assets onto the Embark platform from the client books of Alliance

  • Oxford Capital Growth EIS – portfolio company profile
    February 4, 2021

    Curve, the London-based fintech has been on a remarkable growth trajectory in recent years culminating in the company raising $95M in series C fundraising in

  • Staff at IFA Furnley House set to walk 12,000 km
    February 3, 2021

    The team at leading Leicestershire IFA business Furnley House has begun a virtual team step challenge as part of their evolving staff wellbeing programme. Having

  • Hear from Ken Roberts and Peter Hames at Octopus Virtual Event Monday
    February 5, 2021

    Hear from the companies backed by the UK’s largest VCT Monday, at Octopus Investments’ virtual event. Octopus Investments is giving your clients the chance to

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    IFA Magazine