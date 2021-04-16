X

Advice firm highlights how growing reputation boosts referrals amid pandemic

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
April 16, 2021
in News
National financial advice firm, Tenet&You, which opened its new offices at Haddington in December last year, has reported an increase in new business since the start of the national lockdown in January 2021.

Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, 100% of new business enquiries have been generated through existing client referrals, and local professional connections, demonstrating the firm’s outstanding reputation in the East Lothian area.

Bradley Cumming, Independent Financial Adviser at Tenet&You’s Haddington hub, attributes the increase in client referrals to the solid relationships the firm has built over the last 19 years, he said: “We’ve seen a trend in people turning to their trusted friends and family for recommendations of a financial adviser, rather than the internet during these very uncertain times. Lockdown has provided people with much more time to think about their financial security, and they want to feel supported by a quality adviser both now and in the future.”

According to Tenet&You clients’ financial advice needs have shifted during the pandemic, with more clients having sought mortgage advice in the last year or made enquiries into inheritance and wills.

Cumming continued: “In a typical year we would usually only hear from clients once or perhaps twice a year but unsurprisingly, they are now far more engaged as personal finance becomes a real focus for them. Clients are now looking to obtain financial security and reallocate savings to activities such as home improvements. Some clients are also appreciating the value of a mortgage broker during these uncertain times with furlough and other changes affecting their ability to secure a mortgage.”

With a focus on innovation, openness and honesty, Tenet&You’s Haddington advisers have more than 100 combined years’ experience and provide expert guidance to individuals and families within East Lothian and the Edinburgh area; ensuring their finances are in line with long-term goals and aspirations. The business’s services encompass wealth management, inheritance tax planning, mortgages, investments and savings and have continued to deliver an exceptional service to local clients.

Cumming added: “The pandemic has certainly forced us to change the way in which we operate, however it has not prevented us from offering the same high level of tailored and dedicated advice to our valued clients. Working safely and remotely has provided us with the opportunity to work around our clients’ busy lifestyles, fitting consultations in around their new schedules, which often includes juggling working from home and home schooling children. Now is the time for people to reflect on the last 12 months and this is why many are reviewing their protection arrangements following a turbulent year.”

The launch of Tenet&You’s first UK branch in Haddington followed a practice buyout in 2019,  which saw the firm acquire Edinburgh independent financial adviser, Forth Financial Services Limited; adding £60m assets under management to its books and bolstering Tenet&You’s presence in Scotland.

The new Tenet&You 1,500 sq ft location has undergone a significant refurbishment, partnering with commercial interior design and build company, Design Tonic to provide consistency and branding across all Tenet&You hubs in the UK. The modernised offices have been designed to accommodate Covid-19 safety guidelines, with social distancing measures in place and design elements, furniture and finishes that encourage positivity and productivity.

