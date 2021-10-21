Adviser and fund management group One Four Nine launches with inaugural acquisitions

New independent financial advice and fund management group One Four Nine Group has launched this week

Two initial acquisitions announced – Charter Financial Planning and Rice Whatmough Crozier.

Competitively priced in-house Discretionary Fund Management business offering active, passive and sustainable portfolio solutions.

Experienced leadership team focused on professional services’ financial advisory businesses and firms with tax efficient alternative investment needs.

New nationwide, independent financial advice and fund management firm One Four Nine Group has launched with the acquisition of two high quality financial advisory firms, Charter Financial Planning and Rice Whatmough Crozier, bringing 7 advisers and over £300m in assets under management to the Group.

Charter Financial Planning has a 40-year history offering a comprehensive suite of financial planning services to clients in Preston and the North-West area. The business has 3 experienced advisers and 8 support staff with over £100m in assets under management.

Rice Whatmough Crozier, the investment and pensions advisory firm based in Middleton, Greater Manchester, was established in 2010 following a management buyout from the professional services firm Deloitte. With 4 senior advisers and 7 support staff the business manages over £200m in assets under management.

Collectively, Charter Financial Planning and Rice Whatmough Crozier service over 700 clients.

These inaugural acquisitions are the first step in an ambitious growth plan.

One Four Nine is building a nationwide, independent financial advice and fund management group primarily targeting accountancy firms and other professional services firms that own or have a joint venture with financial advice firms, as well as standalone advisory firms that reflect the collaborative, innovative and professional values of the Group. This includes financial advice firms experienced in recommending tax efficient alternative investments* or those advisers looking to access this part of the advice spectrum who may not have had the infrastructure or confidence to do so previously.

One Four Nine is also uniquely positioned to offer a central investment proposition to advisers and their clients as soon as they come on board. Led by an experienced and well-respected Chief Investment Officer, Dr Bevan Blair, One Four Nine Portfolio Management is the group’s in-house Discretionary Fund Management proposition. Through a robust investment process One Four Nine Portfolio Management offer extremely competitively priced active, passive and sustainable model portfolio solutions for clients. One Four Nine Portfolio Management is regulated and authorised by the FCA and is already managing client assets.

One Four Nine Group’s leadership team boasts unparalleled depth of experience in the financial advisory sector encompassing investment management, tax and accountancy and business development. This background makes them an ideal fit both culturally and practically for advisory firms looking for help to take the next step in their own business journey while also protecting the needs of their clients.

Copper Street Capital, the private equity investor focused on the financial services sector, has agreed terms to provide significant capital to support the growth strategy of One Four Nine Group.

Matthew Bugden, Chief Executive Officer, One Four Nine Group commented:

“We are delighted to welcome the teams from Charter Financial Planning and Rice Whatmough Crozier to the One Four Nine Group. Both firms are successful businesses with highly skilled advisers; we look forward to working with them and enabling them to spend more time with their clients.

“We are keenly aware of the challenges facing advisers today in a market that has become increasingly fragmented. With regulatory and administrative burdens progressively taking up ever greater resources, One Four Nine Group offers quality advisory firms the opportunity to have access to a central investment proposition whether it be a bespoke discretionary solution, model portfolios or tax efficient alternative investments along with extensive support to reduce the administrative and regulatory burden on advisers.

“Our management team have collectively spent decades building extensive relationships within the adviser industry, giving us a unique insight into the firms we are looking to connect with. As 15% of advisers are expecting to sell in the next 5 years, we have a strong pipeline of exceptional advisory firms across the UK and have built an entrepreneurial business with a dynamic and collegiate culture which will make us the natural partner of choice for quality advisory firms. We are already speaking with other adviser firms and expect to make further acquisitions soon.”

One Four Nine’s senior leadership team comprises Chief Executive Officer – Matthew Bugden, Managing Director – Gabrielle Beaumont, Chief Investment Officer – Dr Bevan Blair, Chief Risk Officer – Shaun O’Leary and Finance Director – Steve Cohen.