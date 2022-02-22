Adviser CRM Company Adviser Cloud Teams Up with Morningstar to Provide UK Fund Data

Adviser Cloud today announced it has teamed with Morningstar to provide data covering all UK funds in a bid to provide firms with an alternative CRM system.

Adviser Cloud is a practice management solution that Financial Advice companies can use to manage their practice as an alternative to some of the more established market leaders. Morningstar is a leading provider of independent investment research and data.

Adviser Cloud focuses on a providing simple to use yet powerful cloud based software including the provision of a client portal, professional portal, configurable workflows, 1000s of integrations and this new partnership with Morningstar further improves the usability of the software, removing the complexities of rekeying fund data and providing professional portfolio reports.

The provision of the Morningstar data will be provided to the users of Adviser Cloud as part of their £30 per user per month licence fee. This pricing strategy is part of the company’s mission to ensure financial advice is affordable to the client and adviser alike by driving down the amount paid for technology by firms.

“Our products are designed to be fully integrated with external technology which Advisers need to do their jobs efficiently. In the fund space we find enlightened product providers provide price and unit feeds for their adviser’s systems. Where they do not, we now have a managed list of all UK traded assets to ensure we can value the policies of traditional products daily. We can also provide extra benefits such as portfolio X-Ray reports using Morningstar’s daily pricing and portfolio analysis data. We are committed to improving the lives of advisers and their clients and this helps us to do so by taking the mundane repetitive tasks out of your day-to-day work life.” said Ewan Humphreys, Head of Development at Adviser Cloud.

The firm is also launching a bespoke report service in which it will utilise Morningstar’s fund data to provide branded reports for their advice firms to ensure that the firm’s own approach to communication with clients remains front and centre.

“Morningstar is committed to empowering investor success, and we are pleased to be working with Adviser Cloud to enable UK financial advisers to report on their clients’ investments in a simple, transparent, and meaningful way,” said Paul Malone, CEO of Morningstar UK.