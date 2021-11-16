Adviser Hour: EIS: Gearing up to the End of the Tax Year

The award-winning Adviser Hour returns this week with the fifth in the series focusing on EIS: Gearing up to the End of the Tax Year which will take place on Thursday 18th November at 10am.

Click here to register now

As well as an in-depth exploration of market trends and analysis, GrowthInvest will be casting a keen eye over the expectations and hopes for the 2021/22 tax season and asking their guests for their predictions and tips for advisers and their clients over the all-important last quarter of the tax year.

As always, they will be asking the panel what they think the EIS market and industry can do to grow over the next few years.

The host Lawrence Gosling will be getting insight and feedback from a panel of impressive and experienced industry experts who include: Glen Stewart, Committed Capital Martin Taylor, Arie Tech Ltd, Sunil Shah, o2h Ventures, Jeffrey Faustin, Jenson Funding Partners and Sanjeev Gordhan, Newable Ventures.

As ever this is all done with a keen eye on what sort of questions and queries advisers can expect from their clients, and what sort of investment opportunities are available.

Don’t miss it and register now!