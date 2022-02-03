X

Adviser Hour: VCTs – The Biggest Season to Date

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
February 3, 2022
in GBI, News
In today’s February Episode of the award-winning series GrowthInvest Adviser Hour, Lawrence Gosling, Editorial Director at Bonhill Group, hosted an interesting and in-depth discussion exploring the fascinating world of VCTs. 

Lawrence was joined by a star line-up of leading industry figures: Will Fraser-Allen, Managing Partner at Albion Capital, Nick Britton, Head of Intermediary Communications at The AIC, Matt Currie, Investment Director at Seneca Partners, and Chris Hutchinson, Lead Manager at Unicorn AIM VCT.

In this engaging and interactive discussion the panel of industry experts covered a range of topics, such as:

  • Drivers for increased popularity of VCTs in 2021/22
  • Winners and Losers over pandemic and impact on client portfolios
  • What advisers should look for in a VCT manager
  • Outlook for dividend yields, and how to
  • Liquidity and the secondary market
  • The strength of the AIM market
  • ESG and sustainable reporting requirements
  • Predictions for next year and beyond

The episode also included a new “Adviser Clinic” section, in which the panel answered a series of questions sent in by Advisers.

This episode of Adviser Hour is an extremely interesting one and well worth a watch! Click here to watch back.

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

