Adviser tech firm named in Top 100 Wealthtech providers for second year running

Visible Capital has been named for the second year running in the annual WealthTech100 list, formulated by specialist research firm FinTech Global. The adviser technology firm has also been shortlisted for the Awards for Innovation 2021.

Visible Capital’s technology helps deliver more efficient, compliant onboarding of clients and suitability of advice for financial advice firms. It was awarded the WealthTech100 accolade by a panel of expert judges from a list of over 1,000 companies in the sector.

This was for the firm’s ‘innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the investment value chain’.

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, “Established banks and investment firms need to be aware of the latest innovations to remain competitive in the current market, which is heavily focused on digital distribution and increased use of customer data, and even more so post Covid-19.

“The WealthTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as client acquisition, financial planning, portfolio management and digital brokerage.”

Visible Capital has also been shortlisted for the Most Innovative Use of Data Award at the Awards for Innovation 2021, hosted by The Financial Services Forum.

Commenting, Ross Laurie, CEO Visible Capital, says: “We are delighted to once again be named in the WealthTech 100 and to be shortlisted for the Most Innovative Use of Data Award.

“We are all about using the fantastic capabilities arising from open banking/finance to help enable financial advice firms collect more accurate and richer client data and deliver a smoother and more valuable service to their clients.

“Our technology automates the onboarding process for advice firms, enables them to collect rich, accurate and more useful data on their clients (with clients’ consent), which then feeds into the suitability process and the quality of the recommendations that can be made.

“We are here to complement the financial advice process and help advisers create greater efficiencies in their business, save costs and boost their service delivery to clients.”