X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Advisers cite lack of knowledge as biggest barrier to sustainable investing, research reveals

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
June 28, 2021
in News
Share this story
Photo of Clive Emery
Share this story

Independent investment management company, Invesco, has recently released its Research in Finance study.

The study analyses the attitudes of UK IFAs with regard to Sustainable Investing and identifies the various barriers they face. 

 

Invesco, one of the world’s largest and leading independent investment managers revealed findings of its new comprehensive Research in Finance study at its annual global ESG conference, analysing the attitudes of UK IFAs and end investors with regard to Sustainable Investing (SI).

Invesco surveyed 201 advised investors, and 161 financial advisers, financial planners and wealth managers, all in client-facing roles and found responsible investments still only account for 10% of investment portfolios.

The findings highlighted that interest in sustainable investing is strong among all generations of investors; with 90% of respondents aged under 45 stating it matters that their money is invested responsibly, in addition to three-quarters of over 60s. Only 15% of total investors surveyed stated they had no interest at all.

Interestingly, the findings showed 52% of respondents who currently do not invest sustainably expect to over the next 12 months.

This increased interest was supported by 85% of advisers stating that they are already discussing ESG with their clients.

However, in spite of more than three-quarters (77%) recommending sustainable portfolios – when asked what challenges they face when thinking about sustainable investing with clients, nearly two-thirds (62%) of advisers point to an inability to distinguish between the different types of fund or strategy.

So, whilst the research showed that interest and knowledge levels are growing, inconsistent information is making it hard for investors to make informed decisions. Suggesting why investors in all age groups said there had been some reluctance on the part of advisers to discuss sustainable investments with authority.

The response to this was that more than two-fifths (42%) of advisers pointed to a lack of knowledge being the biggest barrier when allocating to sustainable strategies.

More than two-fifths (43%) said there is too much jargon, where the terminology is confusing, and one in four (38%) stated there is not enough accessible literature available. Nearly a third (32%) of advisers say they would like more guidance in using the right language and terminology with clients.

Page 1 of 2
12

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine