Today’s papers are carrying a story about Fenn Settle, described in the Telegraph as a financial adviser, who has registered a new Company, Fenn Settle Limited, to circumvent the Covid rules restricting groups to just six people.

His idea is that he registers his family as zero hours employees and then invite them around for business meetings. He could therefore have unlimited numbers to his soirees.

Quite how many ‘employees’ Settle could have had to his one reception room ‘office’ at Woodend Drive in Shipley will be forever unknown as he issued a strike off notice for his new company the same day it was incorporated.

The professional adviser community will immediately see the problems with trying to use a company to circumvent the Covid rules on gatherings, the game not being worth the candle, and assume that Settle is doing this as a publicity stunt or to make an anti-lockdown point.

Although described as financial adviser in the Telegraph, there is no record of a Fenn Peter Settle on the FCA register and he has become invisible on social media, Who knows why he has had a sudden bout of shyness following his day in ‘The Sun’?

Perhaps his boss has had a word?