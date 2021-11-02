Aegon AM becomes signatory to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative

Aegon Asset Management (Aegon AM) has become a signatory to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative.

Aegon AM becoming a signatory to NZAMI is in line with the announcement by Aegon NV today that the company commits to net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its general account investment portfolio by 2050 and that it will join the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, a United Nations convened group of institutional investors.

By becoming a signatory Aegon AM is committing to support the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner, in line with global efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Aegon AM also commits to support investing aligned with this net zero emissions target and work in partnership with its clients on decarbonisation, supporting them with their own climate ambitions.

To meet these commitments Aegon AM will look to increase the share of assets managed in-line with the attainment of net zero by 2050 or sooner – beginning with those managed on behalf of other Aegon Group companies following their own commitment to net zero. It will also prioritise reductions in the real economy by continuing its engagement program, using its influence with investee companies to encourage continued greenhouse gas measurement, targets and reduction.

The Net Zero Asset Managers initiative was launched in December 2020 and is a group of international asset managers committed to supporting the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner in line with global efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

Commenting on becoming a signatory Bas NieuweWeme chief executive of Aegon AM said: “We are all very aware of the impact emissions are having on our planet’s climate and the need to act now before it is too late. As investment managers we believe we can play a vital role by encouraging those companies in which we invest to also reduce theirs and move to zero emissions, for the sake of future generations.”