X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Aegon AM: Wages key to growth and inflation puzzle for BoE

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
February 11, 2022
in Featured, News
Share this story
James Lynch, fixed income investment manager, Aegon Asset Management
Share this story

James Lynch, fixed income investment manager at Aegon Asset Management, comments on the latest UK GDP figures.

James Lynch said:

“The economic performance of the UK in 2021 bundled into one nice, neat number is 7.5% and the inevitable records that have been broken will take the headlines, but the comparison to 2020 was quite an easy comp to beat.

“The final figures for the year actually meant GDP staggered over the finishing line slowing down -0.2% month-on-month from November into December – albeit better than economists expected at -0.5%. It was actually the Covid money being spent on Test and Trace and vaccinations that gave it a boost.

“These figures however are backward looking and what really matters is where we go from here in 2022, we have a tailwind of Covid restrictions being removed in the UK, along with record job vacancies waiting to be filled and still some household savings sloshing around waiting to be spent.

“But the headwinds on the consumer are not insignificant with the cost-of-living crisis on the horizon. For the BoE the labour market will be key here and whether wages are going to follow the inflation numbers higher in 2022.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine