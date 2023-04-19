Business and Development

Aegon becomes latest appointment to SimplyBiz’s Risk Controlled range

by | Apr 19, 2023

Created in partnership with its sister company, Defaqto, SimplyBiz’s Risk Controlled service is designed to both support improved adviser efficiency and the suitability of consumer outcomes. The range helps financial advisers identify the optimal solution to meet individual consumer investment objectives, and to risk profile by optimally aligning the investment solution to the advice and research process within the Centra system.

Rodger Baillie, Director of Distribution Services for SimplyBiz, commented:

“We know that advisers are always looking for ways to further streamline their advice process, adding efficiencies which allow them to spend more time with clients, and that’s one of the benefits offered by our Risk Controlled investment range. In addition, broadening the range of funds they know will continue to be managed in line with the investment strategies they have designed for their clients provides more choice, and peace of mind for advisers and clients. 

 
 

“We already work closely with Aegon across a number of areas, and I’m sure that its reputation for high-quality solutions – designed to support the needs of both advisers and consumers – will mean it is a welcome addition to the Risk Controlled range.”

Ronnie Taylor, Chief Distribution Officer at Aegon, added:

“Advisers continue to outsource parts of clients’ investment propositions and, by working in partnership with SimplyBiz, we are delighted to launch the Risk Managed Portfolios on Risk Controlled to help enable better conversations with their clients.

 

 “The Risk-Managed Portfolios are designed, built, and managed to achieve the best possible outcomes for investors who want a straightforward way to invest. They have everything you need in a multi-asset solution to meet the needs of today’s market and are focused on value for money. 

“SimplyBiz Members have access to preferential Aegon platform fees across Aegon Retirement Choices and Aegon One Retirement, ensuring the best value offering for platform and fund choice.”

