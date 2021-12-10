Aegon: FCA data shows total number of people accessing their pension for the first time falls by 12% during pandemic

Kate Smith, Head of Pensions at Aegon, comments on the latest retirement income market data from the FCA.

Latest FCA data shows total number of pension plans accessed for the first time decreased by 12% in 2020/21

However, there has been an increase in individuals regularly withdrawing from their pension at a rate of 8% or more

Number of people taking regulated financial advice when accessing pension for the first time fell by 3% from 2019/20 to 2020/21

DB to DC pension transfers have plummeted by nearly half (46%) from 2018/19 to 2020/21

“Overall, there has been no dash for cash during the coronavirus with the total number of pension plans accessed for the first time decreasing by 12% from 2019/20 to 2020/21. It is encouraging people have exercised restraint during a period of stock market volatility. However, there has been an increase in those regularly withdrawing at an annual rate of 8% or more. The rate at which you withdraw income in retirement is a crucial consideration to ensure you have enough money to maintain an income throughout life. Taking out too much too quickly means people could outlive their retirement savings.

“The data shows a 3% fall in 2020/21 in the proportion of people who have accessed their pension for the first time with regulated financial advice. Retirement decisions are hugely important and there is a risk that without professional advice people could make decisions that may not be in their best long-term interest, particularly during these times of huge uncertainty caused by the pandemic.”

DB to DC transfers:

“The defined benefit (DB) to defined contribution (DC) pension transfers market continues to contract, with the number of transfers plummeting by nearly half since 2018/19*. This is reflective of firms who remain active in this market, which has fallen sharply in recent years**. Aegon research has shown general business risks, PI cover challenges and FCA supervision activities to be the main drivers of this***. It is important the ongoing supply of advice in this market continues to meet demand or people will be unable to weigh up their options of accessing their pensions flexibly.”

References:

*56,824 in 2018/19 vs 30,596 in 2020/21: https://www.fca.org.uk/data/retirement-income-market-data-2020-21

**https://www.fca.org.uk/data/defined-benefit-pension-transfers-market-data-october-2018-march-2020

***Aegon research with Next Wealth. Managing Lifetime Wealth: retirement planning in the UK 2021 Report. The research was conducted with 212 financial advisers between 3 and 11 December 2020. Yearly comparisons are offered to the January 2020 report conducted with 227 financial advisers.