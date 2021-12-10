X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Aegon: FCA data shows total number of people accessing their pension for the first time falls by 12% during pandemic

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
December 10, 2021
in News
Share this story
FCA Logo
Share this story

Kate Smith, Head of Pensions at Aegon, comments on the latest retirement income market data from the FCA.

  • Latest FCA data shows total number of pension plans accessed for the first time decreased by 12% in 2020/21
  • However, there has been an increase in individuals regularly withdrawing from their pension at a rate of 8% or more
  • Number of people taking regulated financial advice when accessing pension for the first time fell by 3% from 2019/20 to 2020/21
  • DB to DC pension transfers have plummeted by nearly half (46%) from 2018/19 to 2020/21

Kate Smith, Head of Pensions at Aegon comments:

Overall, there has been no dash for cash during the coronavirus with the total number of pension plans accessed for the first time decreasing by 12% from 2019/20 to 2020/21. It is encouraging people have exercised restraint during a period of stock market volatility. However, there has been an increase in those regularly withdrawing at an annual rate of 8% or more. The rate at which you withdraw income in retirement is a crucial consideration to ensure you have enough money to maintain an income throughout life. Taking out too much too quickly means people could outlive their retirement savings.

“The data shows a 3% fall in 2020/21 in the proportion of people who have accessed their pension for the first time with regulated financial advice. Retirement decisions are hugely important and there is a risk that without professional advice people could make decisions that may not be in their best long-term interest, particularly during these times of huge uncertainty caused by the pandemic.”

DB to DC transfers:

“The defined benefit (DB) to defined contribution (DC) pension transfers market continues to contract, with the number of transfers plummeting by nearly half since 2018/19*. This is reflective of firms who remain active in this market, which has fallen sharply in recent years**. Aegon research has shown general business risks, PI cover challenges and FCA supervision activities to be the main drivers of this***. It is important the ongoing supply of advice in this market continues to meet demand or people will be unable to weigh up their options of accessing their pensions flexibly.”

References:

*56,824 in 2018/19 vs 30,596 in 2020/21: https://www.fca.org.uk/data/retirement-income-market-data-2020-21

**https://www.fca.org.uk/data/defined-benefit-pension-transfers-market-data-october-2018-march-2020

***Aegon research with Next Wealth. Managing Lifetime Wealth: retirement planning in the UK 2021 Report. The research was conducted with 212 financial advisers between 3 and 11 December 2020. Yearly comparisons are offered to the January 2020 report conducted with 227 financial advisers.

 

This Week’s Most Read

  • Investing for the year ahead: eight funds and investment trusts for 2022
    December 6, 2021

    The year end is a natural time for people to review their investment portfolios and ensure it is well positioned for the year ahead. Ryan

  • SJP celebrates its 1000th Chartered Financial Planner
    December 7, 2021

    St. James’s Place (SJP) celebrates surpassing its 1000th adviser to achieve Chartered status. Former law graduate, Molly O’Donnell, came into SJP via the Academy and,

  • Is your art in the right place?
    December 7, 2021

    By Arthur Byng Nelson, Solicitor and Legal Director at law firm Harold Benjamin. Introduction: Clients with Art For some wealthy individuals a great deal of

  • Invesco: Outlook for ESG in 2022
    December 6, 2021

    By Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez, Global Head of ESG at Invesco. I have every reason for optimism in 2022. There is clear progress in the environmental,

  • AJ Bell Active v Passive Report 2021
    December 8, 2021

    Only a third of active equity funds (34%) beat a passive alternative this year, according to AJ Bell’s latest Manager versus Machine report Active outperformance

  • Selling the family-owned business: Key considerations for families looking to sell and protect the family legacy
    December 6, 2021

    By Richard Lane, partner in the Corporate and Family Business team at leading law firm Farrer & Co. For a family business owner, the smooth

  • NS&I: The increasing importance of cash in the financial planning process
    December 9, 2021

    Andrew Pike, Head of Intermediary Relationships at NS&I has been talking to IFA Magazine’s Sue Whitbread about the changing role of cash within clients’ portfolios.

  • MetLife sees 250% rise in Long-COVID claims
    December 7, 2021

    MetLife UK has seen a 250% increase in Long-COVID claims in Q3, according to internal data findings. The rise in claims comes as an estimated

  • Emery to adopt Amber River branding ahead of national rollout
    December 3, 2021

    Emery (IFA) Ltd, the Chartered independent financial adviser based in Colchester, will be the first adviser firm within the Socium Group to adopt the Amber

  • Vanguard launches sustainable active funds
    December 8, 2021

     The launch includes the introduction of the Vanguard SustainableLife range consisting of three actively managed multi-asset sustainability funds providing a core portfolio solution for investors.

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine