Aegon UK appoints new Chief Internal Auditor 

by | May 2, 2023

Aegon UK has appointed Mohit Dhingra as its new Chief Internal Auditor (CIA). Mohit joins the business from Unum, where he was Head of Audit for its UK and European businesses. 

Prior to that, Mohit spent nine years in senior audit roles at RSA Insurance and most recently as Risk Director, overseeing its UK Personal & Commercial Lines business and Corporate Centre.

Mohit took over the role on 1 May 2023.   

 
 

Mike Holliday-Williams, CEO at Aegon UK, commented: 

“We are thrilled to welcome Mohit to Aegon. Mohit’s extensive Audit and Risk leadership experience makes him a fantastic addition to the Aegon UK Executive and Global Internal Audit team, bringing energy, drive and strong leadership to our Internal Audit function.” 

Mohit Dhingra, commented: 

 

“I am excited to be joining Aegon at such an important time. Aegon has an impressive reputation offering market-leading pension and investment propositions, and I am looking forward to working with my Executive colleagues and Audit team as we support the future development of the UK business.” 

