Aegon UK surpasses £1 billion assets under management in its multi-asset solutions business

Aegon UK has hit the milestone two years on from the proposition being launched

The multi-asset solutions business delivers OEIC funds, including Aegon’s Risk-Managed Portfolios, alongside the company’s insured investment solutions

The portfolios are managed by Richard Whitehall, Head of Portfolio Management at Aegon UK

The milestone builds on the firm’s history of more than 35-years managing multi-asset funds

Aegon UK has achieved £1 billion assets under management in its multi-asset solutions business, delivering the first of its own funds to be widely available beyond a pension wrapper.

Launched in 2019 with portfolios managed by Aegon’s Head of Portfolio Management, Richard Whitehall, Aegon’s OEIC investment business offers multi-asset fund ranges available to pension, ISA or GIA investors across Aegon’s distribution reach.

Aegon UK’s multi-asset solutions focus on offering investors a simple and cost-effective means to grow their savings over the long-term. All current fund ranges have a low ongoing charges figure (OCF) fixed at 0.25% per annum. Each of the fund ranges has a range of portfolios with different risk and return profiles to reflect investor needs and align to advice processes.

Aegon UK has more than 35 years’ experience managing multi-asset funds and currently manages over £22 billion in multi-asset strategies for around 1.1 million customers across its wider proposition (as at May 2021).

Aegon UK launched its first OEIC funds in May 2019 and most recently, in July 2020, the business launched its range of Risk-Managed Portfolios, the first of its own funds to be widely available beyond a pension wrapper.

The Risk-Managed Portfolios are available across the Aegon Retirement Choices, Aegon One Retirement and Aegon Platform ranges. The funds come with risk management and governance built in, and are designed to make it easy for advisers to meet regulatory requirements such as MIFID II and PROD.

Tim Orton, Managing Director, Investment Solutions at Aegon UK said: “Reaching £1 billion assets under management in our multi-asset solutions business is a significant milestone. We are pleased to have achieved this in not much more than two years from launch. Our range of multi-asset funds aim to meet demand for value-focussed investment strategies offering a simpler way to invest whilst growing savings for investors across the risk spectrum.”