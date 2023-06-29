Aegon UK welcomes early pledges from Conservative and Labour parties to protect the pensions triple lock

Steven Cameron, Pensions Director at Aegon comments on the Conservative and Labour parties pledge to protect the pensions triple lock.

He said: “Aegon welcomes the early pledges from the Conservative and Labour parties that they will keep the pensions triple lock if in power after the next general election. It’s really important that both retirees and those of working age have this information before voting.

“The triple lock guarantees that the state pension will rise by whichever is the highest of: inflation, 2.5%, or average earnings. However, this valuable guarantee for pensions comes with a high price, particularly at times of high and volatile price and earnings inflation.

“One way to control increasing costs is to increase the state pension age, faster than currently planned. There will be some people who are happy to see the triple lock continuing, even if it means state pension age has to go up to balance the books.

“Others might have preferred to keep their entitlement to claim state pension at the current state pension age, even if that meant the triple lock’s generous increases had to be constrained. So, if the likely outcome is the triple lock stays and state pension age increases, it’s even more important to give individuals the new option to take their state pension slightly earlier at a reduced level. Baroness Neville-Rolfe in her recent report on state pension age recommended the Government consider this and we’d strongly support early analysis of how this might be delivered.”