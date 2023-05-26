Economy

Aegon welcomes Government’s Long-term Investment for Technology and Science (LIFTS) initiative

by | May 26, 2023

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Aegon said that it welcomes the Long-term Investment for Technology and Science initiative, following the Government’s consultation with organisations from across the investment community.

Tim Orton, Chief Investment Officer at Aegon comments:

It is encouraging to see the Government taking forward its proposals for Long-term Investment for Technology and Science (LIFTS). This, alongside a range of other initiatives, shines a light on the benefits of longer term investment in sectors which have the ability support UK economic growth, move the dial on the transition to net zero and last but not least potentially improve returns for DC pension scheme members.

 
 

This offers another option within the wider direction of travel, as many DC pension default funds across the industry including those offered by Aegon to employer clients, consider their options around diversifying into private equity while also advancing towards net zero commitments.”

