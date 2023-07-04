AIC celebrates 100th person to achieve investment company accreditation

The Investment Company Accreditation, a free training programme launched by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), has now been completed by 100 people.

The AIC marked the milestone by presenting a certificate to Ahsan Vayani of Quilter Cheviot, the 100th person to achieve the Accreditation.

Ahsan Vayani, Investment Administrator at Quilter Cheviot, said: “It was a pleasure to complete the AIC accreditation. I found it very insightful, but most of all, useful to learn what the AIC website has to offer in terms of investment company research and understanding. I have carried it over to using the website for work and will continue to do so going forward.”

Nick Britton, Head of Intermediary Communications at the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), said: “We launched the Investment Company Accreditation to help financial planners and wealth managers develop and demonstrate their knowledge of investment companies. In addition to the 100 people who have passed the Accreditation, more than 200 have enrolled and are working their way through the courses. The Accreditation covers all the essential features and benefits of investment companies and gives investment professionals a good grounding in how they work.”

The Investment Company Accreditation was launched on 27 February 2023. It consists of four interactive online courses, each of which provides up to 45 minutes structured CPD. On completion of all four courses, participants are awarded the Investment Company Accreditation certificate, which demonstrates their knowledge of the structure and features of investment companies.

To find out more about the Accreditation, including how to enrol, click here.